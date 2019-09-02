AL delegation leaves for China early Wednesday

DHAKA, Sep 2, 2019 (BSS) – A High-level 20-Member delegation of
Bangladesh Awami League, led by AL Presidium Member and Parliamentary
Standing Committee Chairman on Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul
Matin Khasru, leaves for China on early Wednesday at the invitation of
Communist Party of China (CPC).
“During this tour, we’ll meet CPC leaders and discuss on various issues
where the Rohingya crisis and their repatriation to Myanmar will come up for
discussion,” said Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru at the Bangladesh Awami
League’s party chief Sheikh Hasina’s office at Dhanmondi-3 this afternoon.
Khasru was briefing reporters ahead of the AL delegation’s eight-day tour
to China from September 4-11, 2019.
He said, “We’ll request the CPC leaders so that China put pressure on
Myanmar and thus Myanmar take back their own Rohingya nationals to their
country,” he added.
Khasru, also a former Law Minister, said they would apprise the Chinese
leaders that hosting around 11 lakh Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar is a very big
pressure on Bangladesh and the country can’t afford the load anymore.
“The Rohingya crisis is putting adverse impacts on our environment,
ecology, infrastructures and on the whole the living of the host communities
there,” he said adding that this Rohingya problem could be resolved if China
takes strong role in this regard.
Khasru also cited lack of sincerity among the government of Myanmar in
taking back the Rohingyas.
“But, we want the Rohingyas to go back to their country with their
dignity and security,” he added.
Asked about the recent development at Asam in India, Khasru declined to
comment further on the issue saying that they are observing the developments
there.
Revealing the tour itinerary, the AL Presidium Member said the AL
delegation would visit Nanjing of Jiangsu Province, Zunyi of Guizhou Province
and Guiyang of Guizhou Province.
Apart from meeting the leaders of CPC and International Department of
CPC, he said the AL delegation would also take part in a seminar with CPC
party school on good governance and seminar and discussion with CPC party
school on poverty alleviation.
Advocate Khasru said China is one of the major development partners of
Bangladesh and they are assisting in various development projects in
Bangladesh with their finance and technological support.
He said during their parleys with the CPC leaders, both the party leaders
would exchange experiences of their progress and development in various
sectors, especially in education, health and in poverty alleviation.
Khasru said Bangladesh has made unimaginable successes in various sectors
over the last 10 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina and these success stories would be shared with the Chinese political
counterparts.
The AL delegation members include AL Information and Research Secretary
Md Afzal Husain, AL Science and Technology Secretary Md Abdus Sabur, AL Youth
and Sports Secretary Harunur Rashid, AL Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul
Islam, AL Central Executive Committee members Dipankar Talukder, MP, Mohammad
Amirul Alam Milon, Md Azmatullah Khan, ABM Reazul Kabir Kawsar, Md Rofiqur
Rahman, Aparajita Haque, MP Basanti Chakma, MP, Dhaka North City AL Science
and Technology Secretary Nazmul Alam Bhuiyan, Dhaka South City AL Joint
General Secretary Kamal Chowdhury, AL International Affairs Sub Committee
members Salim Mahmud, Tarun Kanti Das, DBC News Editor Pranab Saha, Daily
Janakantha Deputy Editor Obaidul Kabir Mollah, Senior Reporter of BSS Golam
Moin Uddin, and Md Rofiqul Islam Rony of Bangladesh Protidin.