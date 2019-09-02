AL delegation leaves for China early Wednesday

DHAKA, Sep 2, 2019 (BSS) – A High-level 20-Member delegation of

Bangladesh Awami League, led by AL Presidium Member and Parliamentary

Standing Committee Chairman on Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul

Matin Khasru, leaves for China on early Wednesday at the invitation of

Communist Party of China (CPC).

“During this tour, we’ll meet CPC leaders and discuss on various issues

where the Rohingya crisis and their repatriation to Myanmar will come up for

discussion,” said Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru at the Bangladesh Awami

League’s party chief Sheikh Hasina’s office at Dhanmondi-3 this afternoon.

Khasru was briefing reporters ahead of the AL delegation’s eight-day tour

to China from September 4-11, 2019.

He said, “We’ll request the CPC leaders so that China put pressure on

Myanmar and thus Myanmar take back their own Rohingya nationals to their

country,” he added.

Khasru, also a former Law Minister, said they would apprise the Chinese

leaders that hosting around 11 lakh Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar is a very big

pressure on Bangladesh and the country can’t afford the load anymore.

“The Rohingya crisis is putting adverse impacts on our environment,

ecology, infrastructures and on the whole the living of the host communities

there,” he said adding that this Rohingya problem could be resolved if China

takes strong role in this regard.

Khasru also cited lack of sincerity among the government of Myanmar in

taking back the Rohingyas.

“But, we want the Rohingyas to go back to their country with their

dignity and security,” he added.

Asked about the recent development at Asam in India, Khasru declined to

comment further on the issue saying that they are observing the developments

there.

Revealing the tour itinerary, the AL Presidium Member said the AL

delegation would visit Nanjing of Jiangsu Province, Zunyi of Guizhou Province

and Guiyang of Guizhou Province.

Apart from meeting the leaders of CPC and International Department of

CPC, he said the AL delegation would also take part in a seminar with CPC

party school on good governance and seminar and discussion with CPC party

school on poverty alleviation.

Advocate Khasru said China is one of the major development partners of

Bangladesh and they are assisting in various development projects in

Bangladesh with their finance and technological support.

He said during their parleys with the CPC leaders, both the party leaders

would exchange experiences of their progress and development in various

sectors, especially in education, health and in poverty alleviation.

Khasru said Bangladesh has made unimaginable successes in various sectors

over the last 10 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina and these success stories would be shared with the Chinese political

counterparts.

The AL delegation members include AL Information and Research Secretary

Md Afzal Husain, AL Science and Technology Secretary Md Abdus Sabur, AL Youth

and Sports Secretary Harunur Rashid, AL Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul

Islam, AL Central Executive Committee members Dipankar Talukder, MP, Mohammad

Amirul Alam Milon, Md Azmatullah Khan, ABM Reazul Kabir Kawsar, Md Rofiqur

Rahman, Aparajita Haque, MP Basanti Chakma, MP, Dhaka North City AL Science

and Technology Secretary Nazmul Alam Bhuiyan, Dhaka South City AL Joint

General Secretary Kamal Chowdhury, AL International Affairs Sub Committee

members Salim Mahmud, Tarun Kanti Das, DBC News Editor Pranab Saha, Daily

Janakantha Deputy Editor Obaidul Kabir Mollah, Senior Reporter of BSS Golam

Moin Uddin, and Md Rofiqul Islam Rony of Bangladesh Protidin.