Australian FM due Tuesday

Dhaka, Sept 2, 2019 (BSS) – Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise

Payne will arrive here tomorrow on a three-day official visit to attend

Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Blue Economy ministerial meeting as well

as to meet Bangladesh high-ups to address the Rohingya issue.

During the visit, Payne will travel to Cox’s Bazar where Australia has been

a leading donor in providing humanitarian assistance for forcefully displaced

Rohingya and host communities in Bangladesh, a press release issued by

Australian High Commission here said today.

The Australian foreign minister’s discussions with Bangladesh Government

leaders will focus on countering violent extremism, growing trade and

investment links, promoting the Australian education sector and addressing

the Rohingya crisis, it added.

At the IORA Blue Economy Ministerial Conference, Payne who is also

minister for women will highlight strategies for creating environmentally

sustainable marine-based industries including fishing, aquaculture, tourism,

shipping, oil and gas.

As an island continent, Australia recognises the importance of ocean health

for economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, said the release.

Payne will announce establishment of the IORA Blue Carbon Hub, an

Australian initiative located at the University of Western Australia in

Perth, to promote the health of blue carbon ecosystems– mangroves, tidal

marshes and seagrasses– to endorse coastal protection, food security and

sustainable livelihoods.

This will be the first visit to Bangladesh by an Australian Foreign

Minister since 1988 and first by a Cabinet Minister since 2006.