MNOs asked to stop SIM sale, connectivity to Rohingya camps

DHAKA, Sept 2, 2019 (BSS) – Mobile network operators (MNOs) have been directed to stop any sale of SIM card and providing mobile phone connectivity to Rohingya camps or Rohingya people within seven days.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Sunday asked all the MNOs for taking this measure following the directive of Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, said a ministry release today.

The initiative has been taken considering the security of people and the country, as mobile phone based crimes are being carried out by the Rohingya people.