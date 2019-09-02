Killer of Pathao rider Milon held

DHAKA, Sept 02, 2019 (BSS) – Detective branch (DB) of police early today

arrested the alleged killer of Pathao rider Milon from capital’s Shahjahanpur

area.

The arrestee Md Nur Uddin Sumon was arrested at around 3 am, Dhaka

Metropolitan Police’s (DMP’s) additional commissioner (DB) Md Abdul Baten

told newsmen at a briefing held at its media center.

“We have recovered Milon’s Samsung J-5 mobile phone, two helmets and

Dayang-150 motorcycle from Sumon’s possession,” the DB official said.

The police official said Sumon at around 3 am on August 26, get on the

bike of Milon from Malibagh Abul Hotel area for Gulistan.

“As the bike reached in front of Malibagh CID office, Sumon asked Milon

to stop the bike and let him drive. When Milon refused, Sumon slashed Milon’s

throat with an anti cutter and fled the scene with Milon’s bike and phone,”

Baten said.

Milon with holding his slashed throat, ran down the flyover and

collapsed in front of traffic police box in Shantinagar intersection. He

later succumbed to his injuries at National Institute of Cardiovascular

Diseases.

Police after the incident started to probe the case. Taking help of

technology, police finally managed to arrest the killer.