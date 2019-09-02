3,931 dengue patients undergoing treatment in country

DHAKA, Sept 2, 2019 (BSS)- Around 3,931 dengue patients are undergoing

treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.

Among them, 2,177 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and

1,754 are hospitalised outside the capital, a release of Health Crisis

Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

said here today.

A total of 71,962 patients got admitted to the different hospitals

across the country since January this year. Of them, 67,843 patients have

returned home after recovery, DGHS said.

According to DGHS, 57 people have so far died of dengue.

Around 865 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in

the last 24 hours across the country, the release added.