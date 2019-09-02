Sugarcane cultivation begins in Panchagarh

Panchagarh, Sept.02, 2019 (BSS) – The Sugarcane cultivation for 2019-20 fiscal year in the district has began here today.

Parliament Member from Panchagarh-1 constituency Mojaharul Houque Prodhan formally inaugurated the sugarcane cultivation programme by planting sugarcane at Voushivita village on farmer Mohosin Ali land under sadar upazila as the chief guest.

This formal programme was arranged by Panchagarh Sugar Mill.

Sahinur Reza Managing director of Panchagarh sugar mill told BSS, that about 9000 acre of land has been brought under sugarcane cultivation in the district for the current season. A large numbers of farmers, mill staff and others were present during the inaugural function.