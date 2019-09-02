Online registration for RU admission test from tomorrow

RAJSHAHI, Sept 2, 2019 (BSS)- Online registration for admission test in

first year honours of 2019-20 academic session of Rajshahi University (RU)

will begin from tomorrow and will continue till September 12.

The admission test will be held from October 20 to 22 in A, B and C units

comprising the branches of Humanities, Science and Commerce respectively,

said a press release issued by RU public relation office today.

Only the students who passed HSC Examination in 2019 from the three

branches can submit application based on their qualification in any of the

three units with payment of Taka 1,200 each.

Submission of primary application forms will start from September 3 and it

will continue till September 12 while the final forms can be submitted from

September 17 to 30.

Faculties of Humanities, Social Science and Law and Institute of Education

and Research will remain under ‘A’ unit while Business Studies Faculty and

Institute of Business Administration under ‘B’ unit and faculties of Science,

Life and Earth Science and Agriculture under ‘C’ unit.

A total of 96,000 students will be allowed to appear for the final test for

4,151 seats in all the three units to be held in both written and MCQ

systems, the release added.

Advertisement related to the admission test has already been published in

both national and local newspapers side by side with www.ru.ac.bd website.