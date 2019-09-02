Rain likely across the country

DHAKA, Sep 2, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today
predicted light to moderate rain at several places of the country in the next
24 hours commencing at 9 am today.
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty
wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna,
Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places
over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places
over the country,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning here.
Mild heat wave is sweeping over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the
regions of Dhaka, Faridpur, Tangail, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Jashore and Kushtia
and it may abate from some places, the release added.
Night temperature may fall slightly over the country.
The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 37.8 degree Celsius in
Sylhet district while today’s minimum temperature is 24 degree Celsius in
Teknaf.
The sun sets at 6.16 pm today and rises at 5.41 am tomorrow in capital.