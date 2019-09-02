Rain likely across the country

DHAKA, Sep 2, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted light to moderate rain at several places of the country in the next

24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna,

Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places

over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places

over the country,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning here.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the

regions of Dhaka, Faridpur, Tangail, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Jashore and Kushtia

and it may abate from some places, the release added.

Night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 37.8 degree Celsius in

Sylhet district while today’s minimum temperature is 24 degree Celsius in

Teknaf.

The sun sets at 6.16 pm today and rises at 5.41 am tomorrow in capital.