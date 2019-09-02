Brazil president to undergo surgery for fourth time

SAO PAULO, Sept 2, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will

undergo surgery to correct an incisional hernia, his fourth operation since

he was stabbed nearly a year ago during his presidential campaign, his office

said Sunday.

A statement from the president’s office said the problem resulted from

previous surgeries.

Bolsonaro tweeted a photograph of himself flanked by his doctors in Sao

Paulo. “Everything indicates I will ‘enjoy’ some 10 days vacation with them

shortly,” he said.

The president’s office did not say when the surgery would take place, but

the G1 website said it would be performed September 8.

His doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo, who examined Bolsonaro on Sunday, told the

website the hernia developed because the area had been opened three times.

He said the operation would be performed in Sao Paulo at the Hospital Vila

Sur.

The 2018 attack forced Bolsonaro to wage a virtual presidential campaign.

He did not participate in any scheduled debates and focused instead on

speeches and messages disseminated on social media.

Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, 41, was arrested at the scene and said he acted

alone.

De Oliveira, who medical authorities said suffers from mental problems, was

ordered detained indefinitely in the psychiatric unit of a maximum security

prison.