One held with 2,960 Yaba tablets in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 2, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)

arrested an alleged illegal drug peddler with 2,960 pieces of Yaba tablets

from Fakirpara area in Chapainawabganj town last night.

The arrested person was identified as Md. Shahidul Islam, 38, son of Md.

Afsar Ali of Sundarpur Bagdanga village under Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila.

RAB said, acting on secret information, an operation team of RAB-5 raided

the aforesaid area around 11pm and arrested Shahidul with the Yaba tablets.

Later, the arrested person was handed over to the police of Sadar Thana

with a case.