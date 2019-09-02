Cricket: West India v India 2nd Test scorebaord

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Sept 2, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and India at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Sunday:

India 1st Innings – 416

West Indies 1st Innings – overnight 87/7

K. Brathwaite c Pant b Bumrah 10

J. Campbell c Pant b Bumrah 2

D. Bravo c Rahul b Bumrah 4

S. Brooks lbw Bumrah 0

R. Chase lbw Bumrah 0

S. Hetmyer b Shami 34

J. Holder c sub (Rohit Sharma) b Bumrah 18

J. Hamilton c Kohli b Sharma 5

R. Cornwall c Rahane b Shami 14

K. Roach c Agarwal b Jadeja 17

S. Gabriel not out 0

Extras (b-8, lb-5) 13

Total (all out, 47.1 overs) 117

Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Campbell), 2-13 (Bravo), 3-13 (Brooks), 4-13 (Chase), 5-22 (Brathwaite), 6-67 (Hetmyer), 7-78 (Holder), 8-97 (Cornwall), 9-117 (Hamilton), 10-117 (Roach)

Bowling: I. Sharma 10.5-3-24-1, J. Bumrah 12.1-3-27-6, M. Shami 13-3-34-2, R. Jadeja 11.1-7-19-1

India 2nd Innings

K.L. Rahul c Hamilton b Roach 6

M. Agarwal lbw Roach 4

C. Pujara c Brooks b Holder 27

V. Kohli c Hamilton b Roach 0

A. Rahane not out 64

H. Vihari not out 53

Extras (b-8, lb-4, nb-2) 14

Total (4 wkts declared, 54.4 overs) 168

Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Agarwal), 2-36 (Rahul), 3-36 (Kohli), 4-57 (Pujara)

Did not bat: R. Pant, R. Jadeja, I. Sharma, M. Shami, J. Bumrah

Bowling: K. Roach 10-3-28-3, J. Holder 11.4-5-20-1, R. Cornwall 23-7-68-0, S. Gabriel 7-3-18-0 (2nb), R. Chase 3-0-22-0

West Indies 2nd Innings – target 468

J. Campbell c Kohli b Shami 16

K. Brathwaite c wkpr Pant b Sharma 3

D. Bravo not out 18

S. Brooks not out 4

Extras (b-4) 4

Total (2 wkts, 13 overs) 45

Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Brathwaite), 2-37 (Campbell)

To bat: R. Chase, S. Hetmyer, J. Holder, J. Hamilton, R. Cornwall, K. Roach, S. Gabriel

Bowling: I. Sharma 4-1-13-1, J. Bumrah 5-2-16-0, M. Shami 4-1-12-1

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon