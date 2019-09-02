13,000 houses damaged in ‘catastrophic’ Bahamas hurricane: Red Cross

GENEVA, Sept 2, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Hurricane Dorian has caused “extensive

damage” across the Bahamas, the Red Cross said Monday, warning that as many

as 13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed.

“We don’t yet have a complete picture of what has happened,” Sune Bulow,

head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’

Emergency Operation Centre in Geneva, said in a statement.

“But it is clear that Hurricane Dorian has had a catastrophic impact,” he

said, adding that “we anticipate extensive shelter needs, alongside the need

for short-term economic support, as well as for clean water and health

assistance.”

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas with ferocious wind and rain on

Sunday, the monstrous Category 5 storm wrecking towns and homes as it churned

on an uncertain path toward the US coast where hundreds of thousands were

ordered to evacuate.

There was no immediate word on casualties in the low-lying islands.

But IFRC said that up to 13,000 houses may have been severely impacted.

The organisation also warned that extensive flooding on the island of

Abaco was believed to have contaminated wells with saltwater.

IFRC said it had released 250,000 Swiss francs ($252,000, 230,000 euros)

from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund to bolster the initial response to

the crisis, and to provide some 500 families with emergency shelter

assistance.

Packing sustained winds of 185 miles per hour (295 kilometre per hour),

Dorian crashed onshore in the Abacos Islands, in the northwest of the

Bahamas, as the strongest storm ever to hit the Caribbean chain.

After days of nerve-wracking uncertainty surrounding the storm’s path, the

southeastern US states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina finally ordered

coastal residents to evacuate in a mass exodus set to affect hundreds of

thousands of people.

The American Red Cross estimated that some 19 million people live in areas

that could be impacted by the storm, with as many as 50,000 people in

Florida, Georgia and South Carolina potentially in need of emergency shelter,

depending on the impact.

IFRC said that hundreds of Red Cross volunteers, emergency response

vehicles and more than 30 truck loads of relief supplies were being mobilised

to help people living in the path of the hurricane.