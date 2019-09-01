Indian Lok Sabha Speaker meets JS Speaker

DHAKA, Sept 01, 2019 (BSS) – Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid a courtesy call on Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury today in Maldives capital city Male.

During the meeting, issues like repatriation of Rohingya, parliamentary permanent committee’s activities, parliamentary friendship group and E-parliament came up in the discussion, said a press release.

Dr Shirin congratulated Birla for being elected as the 17th Lok Sabha Speaker of India. Bangladesh and India are not only neighbors but also natural friends.

She said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led the nation to achieve the freedom in 1971 and expressed her gratitude to India for standing beside Bangladesh as a true friend at that time.

She hoped that India will also remain beside Bangladesh in Rohingya repatriation issue.

Birla hoped that the parliamentary friendship visit will strengthen the countries bond in future.

DR Shirin said that Bangabandhu’s worthy successor Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to establish a flourishing Bangladesh within 2041.

She invited the Lok Sabha Speaker to visit Bangladesh. Dr Shirin went to the Maldives on Wednesday to join the fourth South Asian Speakers’ Summit on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that began in Male today.

The summit is intended by the Speakers of the parliaments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

She is expected to return home on September 3.