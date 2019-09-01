Poster designs invited on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

DHAKA, Sept 1, 2019 (BSS)- As all preparations are afoot to solemnly celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, colorful poster designs have been invited from the interested Bangladeshis to glorify the “Mujib Year”.

Media, Publicity and Documentation Sub-Committee of the National Implementation Committee to Celebrate the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today requested the interested persons both at home and abroad to submit their respective designs by September 15, said an official release here.

The poster size should be 20 inches by 30 inches or 23 inches by 36 inches. Either an attractive slogan can be inscribed on the poster design or the space for the slogan should be kept blank, the release said.

But, a specific place must be kept on the design for inserting the logo of the ‘Mujib Year’.

The poster designs must contain the writing- ‘Celebration of the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the ‘Mujib Year’ (from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021)’.

The posters designs should be prepared by Illustrator-6/EPS Outline Al File. The five best selected designs will be awarded.

The designs can be submitted either through the following e-mail [email protected] or directly to the address: Director General, Department of Films and Publications, 112 Circuit House Road, Dhaka-1000.

For further detailed information interested persons have been requested to make calls to the following number of DFP – (02) 8331034.