Bangabandhu ensured religious freedom for all: Kamal

DHAKA, Sept 1, 2019 (BSS) – Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ensured the religious freedom for all faiths of people in the country.

“People of all faiths enjoy religious freedom during the tenure of Awami League government. There is no separation among Hindu, Muslim, Buddha and Christian,” he told a discussion and award giving ceremony, marking the Janmashtami, at Dhakeswari National Temple in the city.

Chairman of Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) Sheikh Kabir Hossain attended it as the special guest while Chairman of the Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee Shoilendra Nath Majumder presided over.