AL secretary-level meeting Tuesday

DHAKA, Sept 1, 2019 (BSS) – A secretary-level meeting of Bangladesh

Awami League (AL) will be held at the party president’s Dhanmondi political

office in the capital on Tuesday.

“The secretary-level meeting of Awami League (AL) will be held at AL

president’s political office at Dhanmondi at 5 pm on Tuesday,” said a press

release this afternoon.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul

Quade will preside over the meeting.

AL general secretary urged all concerned to be present timely and make

the programme a success, the release added.