AL secretary-level meeting Tuesday

DHAKA, Sept 1, 2019 (BSS) – A secretary-level meeting of Bangladesh
Awami League (AL) will be held at the party president’s Dhanmondi political
office in the capital on Tuesday.
“The secretary-level meeting of Awami League (AL) will be held at AL
president’s political office at Dhanmondi at 5 pm on Tuesday,” said a press
release this afternoon.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul
Quade will preside over the meeting.
AL general secretary urged all concerned to be present timely and make
the programme a success, the release added.