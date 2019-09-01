16 Bangladeshi firms to participate in Texworld Paris

DHAKA, Sept 1, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 16 Bangladeshi apparel, fabric and leather garment manufacturers will take part in the four-day tradeshow -Texworld Paris – to be held in the capital of France from September 16 to 19.

The fair will display a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries, including Bangladesh, China, Cambodia, Korea, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Pakistan.

Bangladesh will have direct exhibitors and a national pavilion organized by the Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi business firms are Evince Textile, Momtex Expo, Regent Textile, Zaber and Zubair Fabrics, Argon Denims, Chittagong Denim Mills, NZ Denim, AMA Syntex Limited, Fahim Apparels, Fashion group or S&S Swimwear Limited, GMS Composite Knitting Industries Limited or Elham Sourcing, JM Knitwear, Pakiza Knit Composite Limited, Pacific Exort & Euro Fashion Mart, Synergies Sourcing and Toads Printing.

With over 80 percent of visitors coming from outside France and a significant number of buyers from the UK, France, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Germany attending each edition, the show remains all important for the global fashion industries.