PRAN-RFL bags five nat’l export trophies

DHAKA, Sept 1, 2019 (BSS) – Five companies of PRAN-RFL Group received national export trophies in export segment for FY 2016-17.

The local business giant received trophies from the ministry of commerce for exporting agro processing, plastic goods and light engineering products.

“Best National Export Trophy” given to PRAN-RFL as the highest exporter for the last 16 consecutive years.

In agro processing sector, PRAN Agro Limited and Habiganj agro Limited obtained the gold and bronze trophies respectively for FY 2016-17 while Durable Plastics Limited and Allplast Bangladesh Limited got silver and bronze trophies respectively in plastic goods sector.

Besides Rangpur Metal Industries Limited obtained silver trophy for light engineering sector.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the crest and certificate to Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group, Eleash Mridha, Managing Director of PRAN Group, R N Paul, Managing Director of RFL Group, Sayed Hossain Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer of Allplast Bangladesh and Uzma Chowdhury, Director of Corporate Finance at PRAN-RFL Group.

The award giving ceremony was held on Sunday at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital.

PRAN has a big market in India and Middle Eastern countries. PRAN-RFL products are now available in Africa, Europe and North and South America region, he added.