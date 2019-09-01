Liton for promoting entrepreneurship to boost economic progress

RAJSHAHI, Sept 1, 2019 (BSS) – Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM
Khairuzzaman Liton today underscored the need for promoting entrepreneurship for boosting economic progress in Rajshahi region.
“All the government and non-government entities concerned should extend
requisite supports including bank loan on simple interest towards making the
entrepreneurship generation process easy,” he added while inaugurating a
month-long entrepreneurship development training course here as the chief
guest.
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) under its
Entrepreneurship Creation and Skill Development Programme organized the
opening ceremony at Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall.
Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque, the session was addressed,
among others, by BIDA Director Benjamin Riazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner
Shariful Haque and Editor of Daily Sonar Desh Akbarul Hassan Millat.
Mayor Liton urged the youths to come forward to be entrepreneurs instead
of depending on only public sector jobs as the present government has taken
massive measures for promoting entrepreneurship.
“Industrial development is the precondition to development of the
region. Women participation is very much important to the development
process. Women have enormous scopes of working in ICT sector,” he added.
BIDA is providing the month-long training to 25 registered youth
entrepreneurs in every batch under the programme to produce 24,000 skilled
entrepreneurs with 375 entrepreneurs in every district.
The entrepreneurs would earn knowledge on launching entrepreneurship,
registration, taxes. VAT, export-import, management skill, opening of bank
accounts, LC, loan, insurance and investment planning after completion of the
training courses.