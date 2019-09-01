Liton for promoting entrepreneurship to boost economic progress

RAJSHAHI, Sept 1, 2019 (BSS) – Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM

Khairuzzaman Liton today underscored the need for promoting entrepreneurship for boosting economic progress in Rajshahi region.

“All the government and non-government entities concerned should extend

requisite supports including bank loan on simple interest towards making the

entrepreneurship generation process easy,” he added while inaugurating a

month-long entrepreneurship development training course here as the chief

guest.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) under its

Entrepreneurship Creation and Skill Development Programme organized the

opening ceremony at Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque, the session was addressed,

among others, by BIDA Director Benjamin Riazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner

Shariful Haque and Editor of Daily Sonar Desh Akbarul Hassan Millat.

Mayor Liton urged the youths to come forward to be entrepreneurs instead

of depending on only public sector jobs as the present government has taken

massive measures for promoting entrepreneurship.

“Industrial development is the precondition to development of the

region. Women participation is very much important to the development

process. Women have enormous scopes of working in ICT sector,” he added.

BIDA is providing the month-long training to 25 registered youth

entrepreneurs in every batch under the programme to produce 24,000 skilled

entrepreneurs with 375 entrepreneurs in every district.

The entrepreneurs would earn knowledge on launching entrepreneurship,

registration, taxes. VAT, export-import, management skill, opening of bank

accounts, LC, loan, insurance and investment planning after completion of the

training courses.