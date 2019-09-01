Light to moderate rain likely over country

DHAKA, Sept 01, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today
predicted light to moderate rain at several places of the country in the next
24 hours commencing at 9 am today.
“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty
wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Barishal
divisions; at a few places over Dhaka and Khulna divisions and at one or two
places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions,” said a met
bulletin this morning.
Some places over southern part of the country may see moderately heavy to
heavy falls, it said.
Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin
added.
The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.1 degrees Celsius in
Bhola district while today’s minimum temperature is 25.5 degree Celsius in
Teknaf.
The sun sets at 6.17 pm today and rises at 5.40 am tomorrow in the
capital.