Light to moderate rain likely over country

DHAKA, Sept 01, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted light to moderate rain at several places of the country in the next

24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Barishal

divisions; at a few places over Dhaka and Khulna divisions and at one or two

places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions,” said a met

bulletin this morning.

Some places over southern part of the country may see moderately heavy to

heavy falls, it said.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin

added.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.1 degrees Celsius in

Bhola district while today’s minimum temperature is 25.5 degree Celsius in

Teknaf.

The sun sets at 6.17 pm today and rises at 5.40 am tomorrow in the

capital.