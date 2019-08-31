SUST admission process begins Sept 12

SYLHET, Aug 31, 2019 (BSS) – The application process of the first year honours courses for admission to Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in 2019-20 sessions will begin on September 12.

The admission test of “A” unit will begin at 9:30am on October 6 while “B” at 2:30 pm.

Head of Admission Test Committee Professor Mohammad Belal Uddin told BSS the aspirants students can apply through University’s Website from 10:00 am of September 12 to 12:00 pm of October 6.

He said admission test will be held in MCQ (Multiple Choice Question). Detailed information will be available at www.admission.sust.edu.

The application fee can be deposited through Bkash or Rocket account.