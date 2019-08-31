Discussion on Bangabandhu’s ‘Unfinished Memoires’ held

SYLHET, Aug 31, 2019 (BSS) – A discussion on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Unfinished Memoirs’ was held at Sylhet marking the last day of the month of mourning.

The programme was arranged by ‘Esho Bangabandhu ke Jani’ with Principal of Aided High School Md Shamsher Ali in the chair.

Professor of Chemical Engineering & Polymer Science Faculty of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Dr Mastabur Rahman, Registrar of Sylhet Agricultural University Badrul Islam Shoaib, Presidium member of Bangladesh College-University Teachers Federation (BAKBISHIS) Central Committee Professor Bhaskar Ranjan Das and Chairman of ‘Esho Bangabandhu ke Jani’ Kasmir Reza spoke, among others, at the ceremony.

The speakers said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sacrificed his life for the welfare of the Bengali nation. The new generation must know the life and works of the great leader, they said.