Seminar on Guru Nanak at DU

DHAKA, August 31, 2019 (BSS) – A day-long seminar on Guru Nanak’s

“philosophy of harmony and its relevance to the present world” was held today

at Dhaka University (DU). International Association for Religious Freedom

(IARF) organised the event at RC Majumdar auditorium, said a press release.

President of International Sikh Centre for Interfaith Relations Bhai Nanak

Singh Nishter, Former Dean of DU Social Sciences faculty Prof. K A M

Saaduddin, Dr. Kazi Nurul Islam and Associate Prof. Mohammad Jahangir Alam,

Chairperson of the Department of World Religion and Culture Dr. Fazrin Huda

addressed the programme.

While addressing the programme, Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman said, Guru

Nanak had played an effective role to establish religious harmony in society.

He stressed the need for taking lessons from Nanak’s philosophy to make a

peaceful and secular society with liberal, humanitarian and non-communal

values.