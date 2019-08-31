Country will remain on course if Bangabandhu’s ideology followed: Nowfel

CHATTOGRAM, August 31, 2019 (BSS)-Deputy Minister for Education Barrister

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel today said Bangladesh would not stumble from

its track if it followed the ethics and ideology of the Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said Bangabandhu was a man of secular and exuberant humane spirit which

won the hearts of the country’s people.

Nowfel said Bangabandhu had deep sympathy and affection for all Bengalis

irrespective of creed, colour or age and Bangladesh was advancing under the

dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina for establishing

the “Sonar Bangla”, dreamt by Bangabandhu.

The deputy minister was speaking as chief guest at a meeting in observance

of the National Mourning Day at Sonali Bank auditorium of Agrabad Commercial

area today afternoon.

Mohammad Moinuddin General Manager of Sonali Bank Chattogram region, Shafor

Ali, central join secretary of Sramik League, Mohammad Kamal Uddin, executive

President of Sonali Bank Employees union, SM Lutfor Rahman, central General

Secretary of Bangabandhu Parishad, Bakhtiar Uddin Khan, president of

Chattogram city unit Sramik League Kazi Mahbubul Haque Chowdhury, general

secretary of Chattogram city unit Sramik League, among others, spoke at

meeting.

Barrister Nowfel said Awami League after independence was in state power

for 20 of the 47 years after independence. The rest 27 years were periods of

military rule, loot and corruption.

“Whereas the rule of Sheikh Hasina was said to be a golden era of

development and peace as the people of the country never thought of seeing a

tunnel under the River Karnaphuli, Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Satellite and a

cell phone in every hand,” the Deputy Minister said, adding that the country

is now marching forward towards middle income status.