Country will remain on course if Bangabandhu’s ideology followed: Nowfel

CHATTOGRAM, August 31, 2019 (BSS)-Deputy Minister for Education Barrister
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel today said Bangladesh would not stumble from
its track if it followed the ethics and ideology of the Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He said Bangabandhu was a man of secular and exuberant humane spirit which
won the hearts of the country’s people.
Nowfel said Bangabandhu had deep sympathy and affection for all Bengalis
irrespective of creed, colour or age and Bangladesh was advancing under the
dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina for establishing
the “Sonar Bangla”, dreamt by Bangabandhu.
The deputy minister was speaking as chief guest at a meeting in observance
of the National Mourning Day at Sonali Bank auditorium of Agrabad Commercial
area today afternoon.
Mohammad Moinuddin General Manager of Sonali Bank Chattogram region, Shafor
Ali, central join secretary of Sramik League, Mohammad Kamal Uddin, executive
President of Sonali Bank Employees union, SM Lutfor Rahman, central General
Secretary of Bangabandhu Parishad, Bakhtiar Uddin Khan, president of
Chattogram city unit Sramik League Kazi Mahbubul Haque Chowdhury, general
secretary of Chattogram city unit Sramik League, among others, spoke at
meeting.
Barrister Nowfel said Awami League after independence was in state power
for 20 of the 47 years after independence. The rest 27 years were periods of
military rule, loot and corruption.
“Whereas the rule of Sheikh Hasina was said to be a golden era of
development and peace as the people of the country never thought of seeing a
tunnel under the River Karnaphuli, Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Satellite and a
cell phone in every hand,” the Deputy Minister said, adding that the country
is now marching forward towards middle income status.