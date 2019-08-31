558 patients return back home after dengue treatment at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Aug 31, 2019 (BSS)- A total of 558 dengue patients have, so far, returned back home after getting treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

At present, 24 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital where the number of the dengue patients is gradually decreasing, said Dr Saiful Ferdous, Deputy Director of the hospital, while talking to BSS here today.

He mentioned that seven patients got admitted into the hospital on last Wednesday and Thursday where the number of released patients is eleven on the two days.

Dr Ferdous also said a total of 583 patients received treatment in the hospital since July last and 558 of them returned back home after becoming cure.

There are all types of treatment facilities in the hospital so the dengue patients got treatment adequately, he added.

Doctors, nurses and other staffs of the hospital have also created awareness among the people against spreading of the deadly disease.