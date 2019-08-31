‘Those responsible for injuring BIWTC official would be brought to justice’

DHAKA, Aug 31, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today said the people responsible for a road accident in which BIWTC official Krishna Roy lost her one leg would be brought to justice.

The state minister came with the warning while talking to reporters after visiting Krishna Roy who is now undergoing treatment in the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in the capital, said a press release of the ministry.

Assuring that best possible treatment will be given to the injured BIWTC official, he said physicians are trying their best in giving treatment to her.

“We cannot bring her (Krishna) leg back, but we will continue our efforts to help her get recovery,” Khalid said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Shipping Ministry are now well-informed of Krishna’s treatment, while the law enforcing agencies will take steps to bring those responsible for leaving Krishna injured to justice.

On August 27 last, assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Krishna Roy (55) lost her leg as a bus ran her over in the capital’s Banglamotor area.