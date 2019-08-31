Bangabandhu mural being constructed at Rajshahi College

RAJSHAHI, Aug 31, 2019 (BSS)- A mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is being constructed at Rajshahi College here for
inspiring students to know about life and works of Bangabandhu.
Principal of the college Prof Habibur Rahman told BSS that brick, sand,
rod, stone, marble and tiles are being used to make Bangabandhu’s mural while
the stones, marble and tiles were procured from abroad.
He expected that it will be the highest mural of Bangabandhu in the
country.
The principal said its seventy percent work has already been completed
while the rest 30 percent work is expected to be completed within next couple
of weeks.