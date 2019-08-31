Bangabandhu mural being constructed at Rajshahi College

RAJSHAHI, Aug 31, 2019 (BSS)- A mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is being constructed at Rajshahi College here for

inspiring students to know about life and works of Bangabandhu.

Principal of the college Prof Habibur Rahman told BSS that brick, sand,

rod, stone, marble and tiles are being used to make Bangabandhu’s mural while

the stones, marble and tiles were procured from abroad.

He expected that it will be the highest mural of Bangabandhu in the

country.

The principal said its seventy percent work has already been completed

while the rest 30 percent work is expected to be completed within next couple

of weeks.