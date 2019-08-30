Time has to be given to PM to develop country: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 30, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said time has to be given to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to develop the country as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“If the country’s people give mandates to her (Sheikh Hasina) to run the country for consecutive periods, Bangladesh will soon be a developed country like Singapore and Malaysia under her leadership. People of the world would love to hear the tale of a changed Bangladesh,” he told a discussion here this evening.

Rangunia Upazila Awami League organised the discussion here, marking the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day.

Speaking as the chief guest, Hasan said when Bangabandhu was killed in 1975 the country’s GDP growth was 7.4 percent.

“Even after 42 years of his assassination, we did not attain such growth rate. But, Bangladesh exceeded 7.4 percent GDP growth in fiscal 2016-17 under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina,” he added.

The information minister said Bangabandhu was killed at a time when he was leading the new-born nation towards advancement by pulling the war-ravaged country out of its debris.

“Bangladesh had produced additional 26,000 metric tonnes of food grains when Bangabandhu was killed in 1975,” he said.

Hasan said Bangladesh would have become a developed nation like Singapore and Malaysia many years ago if Bangabandhu was alive.

He, however, said now the country is on the track of development under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chaired by Rangunia Upazila Awami League president Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, the discussion was addressed, among others, by local AL leaders Jahir Uddin Chowdhury, Swapan Kumar Talukder, Abul Kasem Chisty, Kamrul Islam Chowdhury, Shahjahan Shikder and Engr Shamsul Alam.