August 15 carnage masterminds should be unmasked: Razzaque

DHAKA, Aug 30, 2019 (BSS) – Terming the August 15 carnage a planned intrigue, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque today said the masterminds behind the killings of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members should be brought to justice.

“It is time to unmask the faces of those who were behind the killings of the August 15 and bring them to justice,” he told a discussion in the capital.

Bangabandhu Diploma Krishibid Parishad organised the discussion at AKM Gisauddin Milki Auditorium, Khamarbari, marking the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day.

Speaking as the chief guest, Razzaque said the anti-liberation forces carried out grenade attacks on an Awami League’s rally on August 21 in 2004 to kill the then leader of opposition Sheikh Hasina aiming to make AL leaderless.

“Some 22 attacks were carried out to kill our leader (Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina),” he added.

The agriculture minister said there are many books on Bangabandhu and one can know the country’s true history by reading those books.

Chaired by Bangabandhu Diploma Krishibid Parishad president Mohammad Ali, the discussion was addressed, among others, by BCS Krishi Parishad secretary general Mozammel Hossain, Krishibid Institute secretary general Khairul Alam Prince and its organising secretary Saidur Rahman Selim.