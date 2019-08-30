Five players share lead in Rating Chess

DHAKA, Aug 30, 2019 (BSS) – Five players were sharing leads at the points table with maximum four points each after the 4th round games of Metropolis FIDE Rating Chess Tournament (Below-2100 Rating) held today at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room.

They are CM Sohel Chowdhury, Shawket Bin Osman (Shaon), Sk. Rashedul Hasan, Zoar Haque Prodhan and Abdullah Al Raison.

Eight players are sharing the 2nd position with 3.5 points. They are Syed Abdul Zaker, Shafiqul Islam, Sagar, FM Saif Uddin Lavlu, Anup Barua, Mohammad Shakil, Nurul Islam and Mohammad Salman Munshi.

In the day’s 4th round games were held on Friday, CM Sohel beat Mukitul ISlam Ripon, Shaon beat A.B Bappi, Rashed beat WIM Rani Hamid, Zoar beat Ataur Rahman, Raison beat Mohammed Enayet Hossain, Zaker split point with Anup, Shafiq drew with Shakil, Nurul beat CM Mahtabuddin Ahmed, Salman beat Abdul Momin, Sagar beat Asifur Rahman and FM Lavlu beat Shahnaz Mohammad Faruque.

The 5th round games will be held tomorrow (Saturday) at same venue.