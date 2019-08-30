Palak for ensuring smart Dhaka University campus

DHAKA, Aug 30, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak today assured full support from his office to the Dhaka University authorities to ensure a campus equipped with modern technology.

“ICT Division will give its full support to the university authorities in establishing a Sheikh Russel Digital Lab and turning the Dhaka University campus into a smart one,” he said.

The state minister said these while addressing a function before flagging off a cycle rally organized by Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) marking the month of mourning.

DUCSU GS and Chattra League general secretary Golam Rabbani, and DUCSU AGS and Chattra League Dhaka University general secretary Saddam Hossain addressed the function, among others.

Palak, in his speech, emphasized on cycling for good health and ensuring an environment free from pollution and traffic gridlocks.

Starting from DUCSU premises, the rally finished at Dhanmandi-32.

Later, the state minister distributed certificates among the attendees.