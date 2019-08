Bangladesh squad for one-off Test against Afghan announce

DHAKA, Aug. 30, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday announced a 15-member squad for one-off Test against visiting Afghanistan scheduled to be held in Chattogram from September 5-9.

The one-off Test will be followed by a triangular T20I series featuring hosts Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, starting from September 13.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Mahmud Ullah, Mohammad Mithun, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.