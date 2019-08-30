Archery team to compete in Asia Cup World Ranking tournament

DHAKA, Aug 30, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh archery team will compete in the 2019 Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament stage-3 scheduled to be held in Cluck City of Philippines on September 8-15.

A total of four archers – three men’s archers and one female archer — will compete in the meet. The events of the competition are men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and mixed team event (recurve division) and men’s singles, men’s team event, women’s singles and mixed team event (compound division).

Bangladesh archery team will compete in the recurve men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and mixed team event. The competition will be held in ranking and elimination round.

In this regards, a press conference was held at Bangladesh Olympic Association auditorium to provide all the details of the meet.

Modhumoti Bank Limited managing director and chief executive officer M Shafiul Azam, SME and retail banking division head Shaheen Hawlader, Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) senior vice president Mahfuzur Rahman Siddique, BAF vice president Anisur Rahman Dipu, BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chopol and archery federation head coach Martin Frederic , were among others, present at the press conference.

In the press conference Modhumoti Bank Limited agreed to sponsor the archery team as they handed over cheque of Taka 30 lacs to BAF to conduct one international and six local tournaments in 2019-20 fiscal year.