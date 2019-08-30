Nayeem prepares well for Afghan Test with seven-for against Lanka HP

DHAKA, August 30, 2019 (BSS) – Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan warmed up well ahead of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan with a seven-wicket haul against Sri Lanka HP in their first four-day game against Bangladesh HP.

With rain marred the most of the third day’s game, the match predictably ended in a draw at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Friday.

Nayeem ended with a figure of 40-14-93-7 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 244 in its first innings, giving the hosts a 116-run lead. Pacer Shafiqul Islam gave Nayeem an apt support with 2-59.

Only Ashen Bandara dealt with Nayeem with some success as he made the highest score for the side with 85. Promod Madhuwantha was the other notable scorer with 40.

Bangladesh however reached 104-4 in its second innings before the bails were drawn for the last and fourth day.

Opener Saif Hasan was not out on 40 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto who scored 133 in the first innings made 25.

Bangladesh HP earlier was shot out for 360 in its first innings.

The second and final four-day game starts from September 3 at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar.