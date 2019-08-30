None to remain homeless in country: Farhad

MEHERPUR, Aug 30, 2019 (BSS) – The State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain today said none will remain homeless in the country in future.

No one will have to live under the open sky in the country in future, he said while speaking as the chief guest at a function to distribute corrugated iron (CI) sheets among cyclone Fani affected people of the district at the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here.

Thirty-six families from Mujibnagar and Sadar upazilas received CI sheets and cheques for financial assistance in the function.

Deputy Commissioner Md Ataul Gani chaired the function that was also addressed by Police Super SM Morad Ali. Additional Deputy Commissioner Ebadot Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Towfiqur Rahman and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masudul Alam were present on the function, among others.