Shakib returns, Fizz rested as BCB announces squad for Afghan Test

DHAKA, August 30, 2019 (BSS) – Captain Shakib Al Hasan returned to Test squad after missing the side’s last game in longer version format in New Zealand while Mustafizur Rahman (Fizz) was rested as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan.

Regular opener Tamim Iqbal earlier took a break from the series and therefore was not considered for selection.

Fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed who played the New Zealand Test series was included due to injury.

The new entry to the Test squad alongside Shakib, was Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed who demonstrated their skill for some time now in the various level of cricket.

Taskin indeed was in the selector’s radar to be included in New Zealand series before an unfortunate injury in BPL ruled him out.

The selection panel led by Minhajul Abedin Nannu in fact kept a more or less same squad that played in the New Zealand Test series where Bangladesh had to abandon the tour following a terrorist attack in two mosques of Christchurch.

Due to a recurring finger injury, regular captain Shakib Al Hasan had to skip that tour in which Bangladesh played two Tests and lost those two duly before the third and final Test was called off.

“Mustafizur Rahman sustained a slight injury during practice session and since we have some important series coming up like World Test Championship game, T20 series, we have decided to rest him,” Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said here on Friday.

“Taskin was in our consideration in the last Test series in New Zealand but due to his injury in BPL he was ruled out. He now has been playing very good cricket and did reasonably well in India and so he is in the team once again.”

However it was predicted that the selector won’t do any experiment but there was just one question that who would replace Tamim Iqbal at the opening position along with Shadman Islam.

The selectors didn’t consider anyone as his replacement, meaning Soumya Sarkar who has the experience to open the innings in limited over cricket would accompany Shadman in opening position.

“We considered Imrul Kayes in this position. But he is not available as he is with his son who has been suffering from dengue fever. We have back up opener like Soumya, Liton so it won’t be a problem. We hope Imrul will return to cricket as early as possible.”

As expected, Bangladesh formed a spin-dominated side with three specialist spinners-Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan accompanying lead spinner and captain Shakib Al Hasan.

“Mehidy Miraj sustained a finger injury that was not serious. He is okay now and will join the camp again in Chittagong,” Minhajul said.

He also revealed that Mosaddek Hossain Saikat came into the side as a back-up batsman.

“We have kept him (Mosaddek) as back-up. Since the weather is unforgiving and condition is tough, any player can be injured any time. So there should be a back-up,” he informed.

Test Squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.