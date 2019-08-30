Ensuring participation of disabled in uplifts stressed

RANGPUR, Aug 30, 2019 (BSS) – Ensuring participation and representation of

disabled people in overall uplifts activities have become crucial for their

advancement to attain the sustainable development goals (SDGs) leaving none

behind.

Public representatives, officials and leaders of different organisations

working for welfare of disabled people expressed the view at an advocacy

meeting held at Sadar upazila parishad auditorium here on Thursday afternoon.

The National Council of Disabled Women (NCDW) organised the event with

assistance of ADD International Bangladesh for leaders of Disabled People’s

Organisations, local public representatives, officials, journalists and civil

society members.

Sadar Upazila Chairman Nasima Zaman Boby attended the meeting as chief

guest with Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ishraat Sadiya Sumi in the chair.

Vice-chairmen of Sadar upazila parishad Shahinur Islam and Afifa Banu

Ratna as special guests addressed the event moderated by Field Coordinator of

NCDW Md. Hasanuzzaman.

The speakers stressed on socio-political and economic empowerment of

disabled people and providing them with need-based education, health

services, training and interest-free loans for income generating activities.

Hasanuzzaman discussed problems and socioeconomic conditions of disabled

population, steps taken by the government and other organisations for their

participation and representation in development activities for their

mainstreaming in the society.

He proposed for increasing allocations in the annual development budgets

of local government bodies like union and upazila Parishads and other sectors

for development of disabled people.

The chief guest said the SDGs would not be achieved without mainstreaming

of people with disabilities and ensuring their equal socio-political,

economic and human rights.

“The disabled population is integral part of the society,” she said adding

that they could do the same like able people if adequate opportunities were

provided to them.

The government has taken steps to ensure participation of disables people

in development activities and provide suitable education and training to turn

them into productive human resources for their mainstreaming to attain the

SDGs, Boby added.