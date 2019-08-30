Ensuring participation of disabled in uplifts stressed

RANGPUR, Aug 30, 2019 (BSS) – Ensuring participation and representation of
disabled people in overall uplifts activities have become crucial for their
advancement to attain the sustainable development goals (SDGs) leaving none
behind.
Public representatives, officials and leaders of different organisations
working for welfare of disabled people expressed the view at an advocacy
meeting held at Sadar upazila parishad auditorium here on Thursday afternoon.
The National Council of Disabled Women (NCDW) organised the event with
assistance of ADD International Bangladesh for leaders of Disabled People’s
Organisations, local public representatives, officials, journalists and civil
society members.
Sadar Upazila Chairman Nasima Zaman Boby attended the meeting as chief
guest with Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ishraat Sadiya Sumi in the chair.
Vice-chairmen of Sadar upazila parishad Shahinur Islam and Afifa Banu
Ratna as special guests addressed the event moderated by Field Coordinator of
NCDW Md. Hasanuzzaman.
The speakers stressed on socio-political and economic empowerment of
disabled people and providing them with need-based education, health
services, training and interest-free loans for income generating activities.
Hasanuzzaman discussed problems and socioeconomic conditions of disabled
population, steps taken by the government and other organisations for their
participation and representation in development activities for their
mainstreaming in the society.
He proposed for increasing allocations in the annual development budgets
of local government bodies like union and upazila Parishads and other sectors
for development of disabled people.
The chief guest said the SDGs would not be achieved without mainstreaming
of people with disabilities and ensuring their equal socio-political,
economic and human rights.
“The disabled population is integral part of the society,” she said adding
that they could do the same like able people if adequate opportunities were
provided to them.
The government has taken steps to ensure participation of disables people
in development activities and provide suitable education and training to turn
them into productive human resources for their mainstreaming to attain the
SDGs, Boby added.