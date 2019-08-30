Bangabandhu ‘Puspokanon’ launched at Shishu Niketon School

RANGPUR, Aug 30, 2019 (BSS) – The District Shilpakala Academy (DSA)

launched a ‘Puspokanon’ (Flower Garden) dedicated to Father of the National

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shishu Niketon School in the city on

Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan formally launched the beautiful

‘Puspokanon’ in a function held on the school campus by planting a sapling of

flower tree in front of the academic building there as the chief guest.

With District Cultural Affairs Officer Nujhat Tabassum Rimu in the chair,

former General Secretary of DSA Tauhidur Rahman Tutul, Headmaster of the

school Bimal Kumar Roy, it’s Assistant Headmaster Shyam Sundar Barman,

attended the function as special guests.

Teachers and hundreds of students of the reputed school in the divisional

city, Members of its Governing Body, civil society members and local elite

attended the function.

The chief guest thanked the authorities of the DSA and Shishu Niketon

School for setting up a unique example by establishing the ‘Puspokanon’

dedicated to Father of the National Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the

school ground.

He urged teachers of the school to disseminate the true national history

and life-long struggles and sacrifice of Bangabandhu to the young students

for inspiring them in growing up with patriotism in spirit with the War of

Liberation.