RCC to transplant 14,000 tree saplings in current year

RAJSHAHI, Aug 30, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has set a

target of transplanting more than 14,000 saplings of fruit and wood trees and

medicinal plants in the city areas in the current season aims at safeguarding

the city environment and biodiversity.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while addressing a view-

sharing meeting with all officials and others concerned at the City Bhaban

conference hall here yesterday as chief guest.

The meeting discussed and devised ways and means on how to attain the

transplantation goal. Liton urged all authorities of public and private

entities including educational institutions and installations to supplement

the city corporation’s efforts of massive plantation.

Massive tree plantation can help reduce carbon emission at a substantial

level and that is very important to protect ecological balance in the dried

region.

He said all quarters should take the responsibility of protecting the city

and its adjacent areas from the adverse impact of climate change and massive

plantation can be the vital means of attaining the cherished goal.

Liton urged the participants of the meeting to plant tree saplings

including the fruit trees in all vacant places and other catchment area of

all institutions to create a greenery atmosphere everywhere in the city.

There is no alternative to creating more forest area to address the

adverse impacts of climate change caused by global warming.

Fruit tree plantation can be the effective means of meeting nutritional

demands with food security and ecological balance, he added.

Chaired by Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu, the meeting was addressed,

among others, by Executive Engineer Nur Islam, Chief Conservancy Officer

Sheikh Mamun and Community Development Committee leaders Ayesha Akther Ruma

and Shabana Begum.