RCC to transplant 14,000 tree saplings in current year

RAJSHAHI, Aug 30, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has set a
target of transplanting more than 14,000 saplings of fruit and wood trees and
medicinal plants in the city areas in the current season aims at safeguarding
the city environment and biodiversity.
City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while addressing a view-
sharing meeting with all officials and others concerned at the City Bhaban
conference hall here yesterday as chief guest.
The meeting discussed and devised ways and means on how to attain the
transplantation goal. Liton urged all authorities of public and private
entities including educational institutions and installations to supplement
the city corporation’s efforts of massive plantation.
Massive tree plantation can help reduce carbon emission at a substantial
level and that is very important to protect ecological balance in the dried
region.
He said all quarters should take the responsibility of protecting the city
and its adjacent areas from the adverse impact of climate change and massive
plantation can be the vital means of attaining the cherished goal.
Liton urged the participants of the meeting to plant tree saplings
including the fruit trees in all vacant places and other catchment area of
all institutions to create a greenery atmosphere everywhere in the city.
There is no alternative to creating more forest area to address the
adverse impacts of climate change caused by global warming.
Fruit tree plantation can be the effective means of meeting nutritional
demands with food security and ecological balance, he added.
Chaired by Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu, the meeting was addressed,
among others, by Executive Engineer Nur Islam, Chief Conservancy Officer
Sheikh Mamun and Community Development Committee leaders Ayesha Akther Ruma
and Shabana Begum.