Senegal rights groups decry jail conditions after deaths

DAKAR, Aug 29, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Rights activists on Thursday decried

overcrowding and outmoded conditions in Senegal’s jails after two inmates

lost their lives in the main prison in the capital Dakar.

The detainees died on Tuesday inside the Rebeuss facility in the city

centre after a cell ventilator spat out “sparks” that caused panic among

prisoners, the justice ministry said in a statement.

“Prompt intervention by prison warders did not make it possible to save all

the occupants because two inert bodies were found lying on the floor,” the

statement said, without noting how many detainees were held in the cell.

Three human rights groups issued a joint statement calling for an

“independent and impartial investigation”, adding that they had “ceaselessly

denounced the dilapidation of this prison”.

“It’s time that the government took urgent measures to solve the problem of

prison overpopulation,” said the text released by Amnesty Senegal, the

Senegalese League of Human Rights and the Dakar-based African Assembly for

the Defence of Human Rights (RADDHO).

They urged the authorities to build a new prison in Dakar to replace the

Rebeuss jail, which dates back to the French colonial era before 1960 — like

other penal institutions in the West African country.

Work began in January 2015 to build a new prison at Sebikotane, near Dakar,

which is still in construction.

The prison administration said that an inquiry has begun into the

“unfortunate accident” in the cell, which occurred at about 11:00 pm.

“Pending the autopsy results, these deaths could have been caused either by

electrocution or by a stampede,” the justice ministry said.

The government has previously said it wants to broaden the use of

alternatives to prison in sentencing some offenders.

Modifications and updates to the penal code and a separate code of penal

procedure are in hand to give alternative sentences to delinquents who are

sent down for six months or less.