Kolkata Int’l Book Fair to be dedicated to Bangabandhu

DHAKA, Aug 29, 2019 (BSS) – Kolkata International Book Fair-2021 will be dedicated to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, while Bangladesh will be the theme country of the fair.

Representatives of Kolkata Publications and Book Sellers Guild at a meeting today decided in principle to dedicate the Kolkata International Book Fair-2021 to Bangabandhu and select Bangladesh as the theme country of the fair on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.

The Indian representatives held the meeting with the representatives of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebration national implementation committee at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

Chaired by chief coordinator of birth centenary celebration committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, the meeting was attended by president of Kolkata Publications and Book Sellers Guild Tridib Kumar Chatterjee and its general secretary Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Information Secretary Abdul Malek, Cultural Affairs Secretary Dr Md Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal, National Book Center Director Minar Mansur, Bangladesh Knowledge and Creative Publication Association President Farid Ahmed and Book Publishers and Sellers Association President Md Arif Hossain, among others, were also present at the meeting.