NGOs in Rohingya camps to face action if violate terms: Momen

DHAKA, Aug 29, 2019 (BSS) – Action will be taken against the NGOs working in Rohingya camps if their activities go beyond the terms and conditions, said foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

“Action will be taken against the NGOs operating in Rohingya camps if their activities go beyond the terms and conditions,” Momen told reporters after briefing diplomats over the latest Rohingya situation at the state guesthouse Padma here today.

The foreign minister briefed the diplomats and representatives of the UN agencies about the Bangladesh’s position for repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary M Shahidul Haque were present.