Trump: US to keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan after deal with Taliban

WASHINGTON, Aug 29, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – President Donald Trump on Thursday

said that US troop levels in Afghanistan will drop to 8,600 if a peace deal

is reached with the Taliban and that a permanent presence will remain.

“We’re going down to 8,600 and then we make a determination from there,”

Trump said in an interview with Fox News radio. “We’re always going to have a

presence.”

Trump also said that if an attack on the United States originated from

Afghanistan “we would come back with a force like… never before.”