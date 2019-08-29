Bangabandhu was born to free Bengalees

DHAKA, August 29, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League Joint General Secretary Abdur Rahman today said that Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born to free the Bengalee nation from the clutches and subjugation of British and Pakistani regimes.

“Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are one and identical. Bangabandhu became a great leader giving up his personal interests for the struggle to ensure people’s right and engaging his entire life for the nation,” he said.

He came up with the remarks while addressing a discussion programme titled “Bangabandhu in Our Thought” organised by Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium on Dhaka University (DU) campus.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the programme while DUCSU Students’ Transport Secretary Shams-E-Noman presided over the programme.

Ashim Kumar Ukil, MP, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) President Md Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon, BCL General Secretary Golam Rabbani, among others, were present at the programme.

Addressing the programme, Shovon urged the youths to learn more about Bangabandhu and work together to implement his dream to make ‘Sonar Bangla’.

“Bangabandhu spent his whole life for the nation’s freedom but unfortunately a group of perpetrators killed Bangabandhu after only four years of independence,” said BCL President.

“Anti-liberation forces killed Bangabandhu but failed to demolish his ideology. Bangladesh is now going forward under the firm leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” said Shams-E-Noman, also joint-secretary of BCL.