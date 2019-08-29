Quader turns down BNP’s call for national unity

DHAKA, Aug 29, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader today said the BNP’s call for the national consensus over the Rohingya issue was designed only to gain their narrow political interests.

“The whole nation is united over the Rohingya repatriation issue . . . So BNP does not need to forge any national unity and Bangladesh doesn’t want any confrontation for sending back the Myanmar nationals to their homeland,” he said while speaking at a mourning discussion in the city.

The minister added: “The whole world is now putting pressure on the Myanmar government to take back their nationals. BNP is now talking about the national consensus to breach the existing unity and also to derive political benefits.”

Criticizing BNP’s overall activities in this connection, the AL general secretary said, “We don’t want to send them (Rohingyas) through any battle. Diplomatic effort is going on for Rohingya repatriation.”

He said BNP leaders held a meeting with the foreign diplomats in Bangladesh but they (BNP) even did not say anything about putting any pressure on the Myanmar government to end the crisis.

“Some NGOs (non-government organizations) are hatching conspiracies over the Rohingyas issue. BNP wants to create anarchy over it and it’s their (BNP) intention,” the minister observed.

Being failed frequently to lunch movement and getting any issue against the government, BNP now chose the Rohingya issue, Quader alleged.

About the 15 August brutal assassination, Obaidul Quader said Meer Zafor and Yar Latif betrayed Emperor Sirajuddaula in the battle of Plassey while Mosatk and the then army chief Ziaur Rahman did it on August 15 in 1975 and Tarique Rahman was the mastermind behind the brutal 21 August carnage.

Awami League health affairs secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, BMA secretary general Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury, Pro–Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Shahidullah Sikder, BMA leaders Sharfuddin Ahmed, Dr Shafiqur Rahman, Dr Jamaluddin Khalipha and Dr M Nazrul Islam, among others, spoke on the occasion.