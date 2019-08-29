BCB on course for different teams for three formats

DHAKA, August 29, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon continue emphasizing on format-based team in a bid to thrive in every format of the cricket, are on verge to be in reality as chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu disclosed to media that they have already prepared a structure to materialize the plan.

He revealed that they are preparing three teams for different formats from the pool of 60 cricketers and looking forward to develop them through giving them chance at different platforms like national team, A team and HP.

“We have to prepare three teams for three formats,” Minhajul said here on Thursday.

“We have a pool of 55 to 60 cricketers from where A team, HP and national team players are being selected. Players for the practice match are given from here. Players who will perform, will be given opportunities,” he added.

“We have to prepare our second team from HP and A team; we have to start with them. Some players are performing well here. Some players are pushing hard for a spot. We are preparing them so that they can be called to play in national team when needed.”

Bangladesh will be playing a two-day practice match against Afghanistan from September 1 ahead of the solitary Test series.

Ahead of the practice match, Minhajul said that there is another 60 cricketers list they have in mind taken from first-class matches and promising young players.

“We have divided them into two teams, red and green. We have not been playing red ball cricket (Test) for long time now. That’s why we arranging this,” he informed.

“There is a pool of 60 players (beside HP players). Some first class players are there too. We are preparing some emerging cricketers from there,” he concluded.