Shanto catches selector’s eyes after his ton

DHAKA, August 29, 2019 (BSS) – Nazmul Hossain Shanto struck a brilliant 133-run knock against Sri Lanka High Performance team in Khulna to give selectors a food for thought about his inclusion in the Test squad for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan, slated to begin on September 5 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

The selectors were in dilemma with the opening partner of Shadman Islam in the Test format after senior opener Tamim Iqbal skipped the series.

The likes of Jahurul Islam Omee and Imrul Kayes were in initial consideration but Shanto’s century while playing for Bangladesh High Performance team forced selectors to ponder about his case also.

As the selectors are busy with preparing the Test squad that is believed to be announced on August 30 or 31, chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu admitted, Shanto’s performance forced them to consider his case.

“There are some players in the HP team, who played really well and amongst them Shanto is the one,” Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said here on Thursday.

“So he is in our consideration. We’ll discuss the matter when we’ll sit with coach, team management. We have already discussed with them about the design of the team. Hopefully we’ll finalize the Test team within tomorrow,” he added.

That Shanto is in the selector’s radar was also endorsed by another selector Habibul Bashar Sumon who said that Shanto is a good alternative.

Shanto has already played two Test matches and three ODIs but yet to show his credential. However still he is always considered as the future prospect of the country.

“He has been playing really well in domestic cricket and also he had some good performance in some four-day matches in India. Even though he couldn’t do well in International cricket, he is in our consideration. Despite after poor performance in International cricket, he kept on piling runs in domestic arena. That’s good sign,” Habibul said of Shanto.