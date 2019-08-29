Workshop on ‘Sustainable Banking Activities of Bangladesh’ held

DHAKA, Aug 29, 2019 (BSS) – A half-day review workshop was held at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) auditorium here today.

Chairman of BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank SM Moniruzzaman was present at the review workshop as the chief guest.

Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Director General of BIBM Md. Nazimuddin delivered the welcome address while Dhaka University Professor Barkat-e-Khud chaired the program, said a BIBM press release today.

A paper titled ‘Sustainable Banking Activities of Bangladesh’ was presented at the review workshop by Professor and Director (Training) of BIBM Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib.

A good number of participants including senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the review workshop.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank SM Moniruzzaman said Bangladesh Bank mainly focuses three broad areas under sustainable banking like green banking, corporate social responsibility and financial inclusion.

“The green banking initiatives improve awareness and knowledge of bankers as well as of the customers regarding environmental risks and green financing,” he said.

According to the study paper, an integrated approach of the policy maker and the industry is the key to promote sustainable and green financing.

Sustainable banking activities of a bank aim at addressing qualities of profitability in economic, social and environment fronts.

The paper said sustainable banking cannot be desegregated from the key concerns of corporate governance, leadership and CSR practices by banks. Waste Management, bio-diversity, warehouse and green transportation should get due emphasis to obtain required benefits in near future.

Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, supernumerary Professor of BIBM and former Managing Director of Pubali Bank Limited; Yasin Ali, former supernumerary Professor of BIBM; Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank Limited; Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia Limited; Khondkar Morshed Millat, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank; Md. Nehal Ahmed, Professor of BIBM spoke, among others, at the event.