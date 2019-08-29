Concerted efforts needed to create investment-friendly atmosphere

RAJSHAHI, Aug 29, 2019 (BSS)- Administrative officials and others
concerned mentioned that joint efforts of all government and non-government
entities can be the vital means of creating investment-friendly atmosphere.
They identically observed that infrastructure development and availability
of updated business information could help flourish different industries in
Rajshahi.
They came up with the observation while addressing the meeting of Rajshahi
Division and District Investment and Business Development Committee at
conference hall of Deputy Commissioner here yesterday.
Divisional Commissioner Nur-Ur-Rahman and its Additional Commissioner
Jakir Hossain addressed the meeting as chief and special guests respectively
with Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque in the chair.
Divisional Director of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority
Benjamin Riazi, Additional Director of Department of Agriculture Extension
Deb Dulal Dhali, Superintendent of Police Abdus Salam, President of
Bangladesh Silk Industries Owners Association Liakat Ali and Editor of Daily
Sonar Desh Akbarul Hassan Millat also spoke.
Commissioner Rahman urged the committee members to extend their whole-
hearted cooperation towards need-based training and bank-loan for the sake of
creation of entrepreneurs in each district of the division.
He also stressed the need of devising ways and means on how to create more
investment in all the potential fields.
Reviewing the existing problems with regard to setting up local
enterprises and possible solutions to those, he sought cooperation of all the
authorities concerned for flourishing industrial sector.
He dwelt on various issues like trade and business, industry, agriculture,
power supply, import and export, SME development and expansion and bank
interest rate.
Highlighting the enormous potential of the silk along with establishing
agro-processing industry, Rahman said the business promotion organisations
could extend financial and technical support to this sector for proper
utilisation of the agro-products.
Referring to the agriculture sector, he observed that surplus production
of vegetables and other seasonal fruits could be utilised properly through
setting up agro-based export-processing zone in the region.