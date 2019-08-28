BGB-BSF agree on stopping border crimes

RAJSHAHI, Aug 28, 2019 (BSS)- A battalion commander level flag meeting

between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) of

India today reached a consensus on peaceful coexistence along border through stopping all sorts of crimes.

The border forces of the two neighbouring countries discussed and

devised ways and means on how to stop drugs trafficking, border killings and

illegal cross border intrusions.

The two-hour meeting was held in Meergonj BGB camp area under Bagha

upazila in the district.

A 10-member BGB team headed by 1 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Ferdous

Ziauddin Mahmud and the 10-member Indian BSF team headed by 43 BSF Battalion

Commandant Ratikanta Thakur attended the meeting.

Other officials concerned of both sides were also present at the

meeting.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to solve the existing border

problems between the two countries. They also stressed the need for checking

smuggling, women-children trafficking and illegal trespassing from both the

countries.

Lt Col Ziauddin Mahmud told journalists that the meeting was held in a

congenial atmosphere. The meeting put emphasis on stopping killing of

Bangladeshi nationals on the frontiers, stoppage of physical torture on

Bangladeshis by BSF, checking of smuggling and drug trafficking and illegal

trespassing.

“Both forces agreed to work jointly to resolve all border-related

issues,” Lt Col Mahmud added.