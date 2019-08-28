BGB-BSF agree on stopping border crimes

RAJSHAHI, Aug 28, 2019 (BSS)- A battalion commander level flag meeting
between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) of
India today reached a consensus on peaceful coexistence along border through stopping all sorts of crimes.
The border forces of the two neighbouring countries discussed and
devised ways and means on how to stop drugs trafficking, border killings and
illegal cross border intrusions.
The two-hour meeting was held in Meergonj BGB camp area under Bagha
upazila in the district.
A 10-member BGB team headed by 1 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Ferdous
Ziauddin Mahmud and the 10-member Indian BSF team headed by 43 BSF Battalion
Commandant Ratikanta Thakur attended the meeting.
Other officials concerned of both sides were also present at the
meeting.
During the meeting, both sides agreed to solve the existing border
problems between the two countries. They also stressed the need for checking
smuggling, women-children trafficking and illegal trespassing from both the
countries.
Lt Col Ziauddin Mahmud told journalists that the meeting was held in a
congenial atmosphere. The meeting put emphasis on stopping killing of
Bangladeshi nationals on the frontiers, stoppage of physical torture on
Bangladeshis by BSF, checking of smuggling and drug trafficking and illegal
trespassing.
“Both forces agreed to work jointly to resolve all border-related
issues,” Lt Col Mahmud added.